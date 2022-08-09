DOVER, De. - The Dover Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 17 year old girl.
Police say Taniyah Quail-Marker was last seen around midnight on August 9th with an unidentified man.
Attempts to contact and locate her have been unsuccessful.
Police say Quail-Marker's safety may be at risk and her missing status may not be voluntary.
She was last seen wearing a blue cookie monster shirt, shorts and white crocs. She is described as a black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall and around 240 pounds.
She was seen with a skinny, black male with dreadlocks, wearing dark clothing in a blue Nissan Versa with Alaska registration JPL799.
If you have any information on her location you are asked to contact 9-1-1 immediately.