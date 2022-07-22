FILE - Actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp watch as the jury leaves the courtroom for a lunch break at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Monday, May 16, 2022. A new court filing on Friday, July 8, 2022, from Heard's legal team, alleges one of the jurors in the defamation case filed against her by her ex-husband Depp served improperly.