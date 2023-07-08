Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues will be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, northeast North Carolina and Virginia, including the following areas, in southeast Maryland, Dorchester, Inland Worcester, Maryland Beaches, Somerset and Wicomico. In northeast North Carolina, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western Currituck. In Virginia, Accomack, Caroline, Charles City, Chesapeake, Dinwiddie, Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights), Eastern Essex, Eastern Hanover, Eastern Henrico, Eastern King William, Eastern King and Queen, Gloucester, Greensville, Hampton/Poquoson, Isle of Wight, James City, Lancaster, Mathews, Middlesex, New Kent, Newport News, Norfolk/Portsmouth, Northampton, Northumberland, Prince George, Richmond, Southampton, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex, Virginia Beach, Western Chesterfield, Western Essex, Western Hanover, Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond), Western King William, Western King and Queen, Westmoreland and York. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected across the watch area this afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are likely across the watch area, with localized higher amounts in locations that receive multiple rounds of thunderstorms. The flooding threat will be exacerbated in locations that have received heavy rain over the past few days. This heavy rainfall may lead to rapid water rises in creeks and streams, in addition to urban and other flood- prone locations. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&