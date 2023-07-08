Somerset House Fire 070823

CRISFIELD, Md. - Another house fire has been reported in Somerset County.

This one happened early Saturday morning at a home on Boone Road in Crisfield.

The State Fire Marshal's Office says the fire started in the kitchen of the two story home.

The Fire Marshal's Office says the smoke detector failed to activate.

The fire caused about 30,000 dollars in damages.

No one was injured and the cause is under investigation.

This fire comes just days after an arson at an abandoned home in Crisfield.

In addition to that arson, a house fire was intentionally set in Westover back in September.

Two pickup trucks were intentionally set on fire in September and October at the same Crisfield home.

Fire investigators have not said if any of the arsons are linked, and it is unclear if Saturday morning's fire was the result of arson.