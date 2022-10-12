Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Pooles Island MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Patapsco River including Baltimore Harbor, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusts to gale force and a sharp wind shift to the northwest are possible Thursday afternoon and evening in and near squalls as a strong cold front crosses the area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&