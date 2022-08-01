DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is accepting applications for its 2022 citizen’s police academy.
The citizen's police academy is a program that meets once a week on Tuesday evenings from 6-9 p.m. The academy will begin on Sept. 6 and end on Nov. 1. This program is designed to provide members of the Dover community with additional knowledge about their police department. It allows citizens of Dover to become more educated on Dover Police Department procedure and the pressures associated within law enforcement. The department is seeking and inviting a diverse group of people who either live in or work in the City of Dover to apply. You do not have to be a Dover citizen to attend. There is no cost to attend the citizen police academy.
The application deadline for 2022 is Sept. 1.
There are LIMITED spots available for the 2022 class.
The purpose of the Citizen Police Academy is to accomplish three goals:
- To educate community members in Dover Police Department procedures and the pressures associated within law enforcement
- To allow the citizens of Dover to meet the men and women who serve them
- To provide Dover Police Department officers the opportunity to meet and hear from the citizens they serve.
Citizen Police Academy members are given a realistic view of the Department.
Topics presented include:
|Community Policing
“Meet the Chief”
Laws of Arrest
Search and Seizure
Communications
Internal Affairs
Criminal Investigations
Crisis Negotiation Team
|Crime Scene Processing and Forensics
Patrol Operations
Canine Unit
Drugs/Vice
Special Operations Response Team
Use of Force Training
Traffic Stops
Public Affairs
The academy meets once a week at the Dover Police Department on Tuesday evenings from 6-9 p.m.
Presentations consist of lectures, demonstrations, videos, computer presentations, and “hands on” participation. Each participant is given the opportunity to ride with an officer for one shift.
For more information and how to apply, click here.