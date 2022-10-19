FEDERALSBURG, Md. -- A proposed indoor salmon farm in Caroline County is off the table, for now. After the public and environmental agencies voiced concerns about the facilities environmental impact, AquaCon withdrew its request for a discharge permit.
For months, 'no fish factory' signs could be seen in front yards in Federalsburg, and many people in the community are happy with the companies decision.
"I mean yeah it's cool for jobs and stuff, but if you're gonna kill off a population of fish that literally is almost extinct as it is, what's the point of it," said Robert Malanoski.
Malanoski has lived in Federalsburg for six years.
"I do believe that no fish factory would be the perfect thing, honestly," said Malanoski.
The Chesapeake Bay Foundation is one of the environmental agencies asking questions about how the factory's discharge of 2.3 million gallons of water per day would impact the Atlantic Sturgeon, who call the Marshyhope Creek home.
"It's the only tributary in the state where these endangered species are known to exist," said Alan Girard. "It's believed to be the smallest waterway in the country where sturgeon come to thrive and reproduce, so there were just concerns from a habitat perspective."
Girard is the Eastern Shore Director for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
"How is that water going to be treated, how is it going to ensure that it doesn't pollute or damage the Marshyhope Creek?" said Girard.
It was those concerns that ultimately led to AquaCon's decision, and Larry DiRe, the Federalsburg Town Manager, says himself and people in town aren't shocked.
"It's not a surprise that AquaCon, hearing all that dissent and the amount of fair questions that were raised, withdrew," said DiRe.
But, AquaCon has not closed the door on a facility in Maryland. In a statement, AquaCon's CEO said the company 'looks forward to continuing to work with MDE to secure permits that authorize aquacultural production while protecting the water quality and health of the Bay Ecosystem'.
"We just need more information, and that hasn't been forthcoming," said DiRe.
After a lot of unanswered questions, AquaCon goes back to the drawing board.