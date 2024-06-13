MADISON, MD.- Archaeologists are hoping to uncover more history in Dorchester County.
The Harriet Tubman Archaeology Laboratory says MDOT archaeologists searched for the homes of Harriet Tubman’s neighbors in Madison and Harrisville.
They say maps and historical documents show that there was a small black community near the Blackwater River in Madison.
Harriet Tubman was born into slavery in Dorchester County in 1822. The famous abolitionist would go on to be a conductor of the Underground Railroad and guide many slaves to freedom.
They plan to go back out searching in the Fall.