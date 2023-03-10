SALISBURY, Md.-The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office has arrested 21 year-old Anthoney Allen Gambrill on charges related to a stabbing on Friday.
Deputies say they arrived to the scene on the 1200 block of Flamingo Drive and found a 29 year-old victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to Tidal Health and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators determined an argument had occurred between the victim and Gambrill. They say at some point, Gambrill retrieved a knife and began assaulting the victim. He was taken into custody. A search and seizure warrant was served on the home which resulted in authorities finding the alleged assault weapon. Investigators describe the knife as a fixed blade knife with about an 8-inch blade and blood stains.
Gambrill was charged with Assault 1st Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, and Reckless Endangerment. He is is currently held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.