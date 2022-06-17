DOVER, Del.- Dover police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting on South New Street that left a 20-year-old man in critical condition.
Police said 20-year-old Zaveon Murchison was developed as a suspect in the Thursday, June 9 shooting and an arrest warrant was obtained. On Friday, June 17, a search warrant was obtained for a home on the unit Block of South Queen Street after it was determined that Murchison was inside of the home.
Murchison was taken into custody without incident and committed to SCI on a $565,000 cash bond on the charges of attempted first-degree murder and possession of firearm during commission of felony.
Police said the victim in the June 9 shooting was found at around 10 p.m. lying in the roadway of the 100 block of South New Street. When officers arrived, they began first aid until medics arrived and transported the victim to Bayhealth Kent Campus. The victim was struck a total of eight times by gunfire, with injuries to his upper extremities and torso. The victim was last listed as in critical condition.