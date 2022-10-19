DOVER, Del. - Police have arrested one of two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting that left a man injured at Roma's Pizza in Dover on Oct. 9.
Dover police said that on Tuesday, Oct. 18, Isreal Brown-Foster, 22, of Dover, was developed as one of the suspects involved in this shooting and an arrest warrant was obtained. That same day, members of the US Marshals Task Force, Dover Police Street Crimes Unit and Dover Probation and Parole took Brown-Foster into custody without incident in the parking lot of the Ross Department Store on North Dupont Highway.
Brown-Foster was transported to the Dover Police Department where he was arraigned and committed to SCI on $121,000 cash bail on the charges of first-degree reckless endangering, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and criminal mischief under $1,000.
Brown-Foster's arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred at around 4:40 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, when officers were called to Roma's Pizza and located a Dover man who had been shot in his upper torso. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he received treatment and was listed in stable condition.
Detectives arrived on scene and located one .22 caliber shell casing inside of the restaurant and five 9mm casings outside of the restaurant. Through the investigation, it was determined that one suspect fired the .22 caliber gun inside of the store striking the victim. After this shot was fired, several people ran from the store. Police said that after the .22 caliber was fired inside and people began to run, another suspect fired the five shots from the 9mm outside of the store.
Dover police are still attempting to identify the second suspect in this case. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.