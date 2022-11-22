MILFORD, Del.-4 people have been arrested in connection to an investigation into an internal theft reported by a Perdue location in Milford.
A several week long investigation revealed an organized criminal theft operation being orchestrated by Lorenzo Jones Jr., 40 of Dover, DE. The investigation revealed that Jones had several co-conspirators to include Lloyd K. Dukes, 44 of Felton, Kenneth W Smith 40 of Felton, DE and Laroya Buck 37 of Dover, DE.
Through investigative means, detectives learned that on numerous occasions Jones and Dukes, with the assistance of Smith removed cases of raw chicken from the plant. Jones and Dukes would then drive the cases of chicken to a predetermined location off Perdue’s property, where Buck would pick them up in a refrigerated box truck. During the course of this investigation, it was determine that Perdue incurred losses over $30,000.00. Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Jones, Dukes, Smith and Buck as a result of their investigation.
The suspects will appear at a later date in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas for a preliminary hearing.