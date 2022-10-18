MILFORD, Del. - Behind the walls of Lulu Ross Elementary School in Milford are many classrooms, including the lively 5th-grade classroom of Ashley Lockwood, Delaware's 2023 State Teacher of The Year. And her students couldn't be any prouder.
"Great job! I couldn't imagine having a better teacher," Mckenzie Farissier said.
"She's always caring for her class and her students," Davion Freeman said as well.
And Amy Serrano also speaks on behalf of her class, saying Lockwood is a caring teacher.
"She always helps us in different ways. She never leaves us out," Serrano said.
Lockwood herself says it is important to set a good example for those in her classroom.
"I make sure that my students know that they are able to do anything and when I say the future of the world is in my classroom I truly mean that," Lockwood said. "And I want my future to be bright, I want to be well taken care of in the city, and when I get older and they are going to be responsible for that. So it is my responsibility to make sure the future is bright."
Miss Lockwood has been teaching for 10 years now and has a few words of wisdom for the teachers coming behind her.
"We stand alone in front of our students every day but it is not a job that you can do alone," Lockwood said. "You really need someone else whether it just be to bounce ideas off of to vent or really express yourself. It's important to have strong mentorship as you journey through your teaching career. "
And her students hope for more years as a teacher of the year.
"Good job Miss Lockwood. Hope you get it again," Freeman said.
Milford joins the students as they are also very proud of Ashely Lockwood.