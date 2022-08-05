ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. - The National Park Service's horse management team at Assateague Island has made a few changes that will make it easier to relocate the wild horses. One of the major changes was establishing red zones.
"These red zone areas are designated high visitor use areas where historically, there have been a lot of negative human horse interactions that have occurred," said Lead Horse Management Ranger Sara Tobin.
In doing so, they are able to proactively relocate the horses to less populated areas. New equipment, like two UTV's, shaker bottles, flags, and a bladder bag make the job a lot easier. The UTV's allow the rangers to have fast response times, while the other equipment helps to physically move the horses.
These changes were necessary because people try to walk up and pet the horses, something one Assateague Island visitor thinks is pretty foolish.
"I mean they're wild horses for a reason, [but] people like to look with their eyes and their hands," said Michael Stahl.
When that happens, the horses often react defensively.
"We've had visitors get bit and kicked, and we've had a few cases where people have been trampled on the beach, unfortunately," Tobin said.
However, the people being kicked or bit aren't the only ones affected. Horses that interact with people too frequently lose their wild integrity, which diminishes their survival skills and makes them more difficult to relocate. That's why the park rangers put so much emphasis on telling people the correct way to view the horses. You should stay at least 40 feet away, or look from the safety of your car or from the boardwalks around the park.