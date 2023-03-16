SALISBURY, Md.-A Salisbury man has been convicted of assault and firearm related charges after a two-day trial in Wicomico County.
In October 2022, Markel Barkley was ordered by his then-girlfriend to leave the home. She was the sole lesee. Prosecutors say Barkley brandished a handgun and pointed it at the victim's head. The victim began texting 911 and remained in contact through text message until Troopers arrived and she ran from the home. Prosecutors say Barkley then exited the home, but failed to comply with the Trooper's commands and retreated back into the home.
A few seconds later, he broke out the back window and fled the residence. The firearm, which was later determined to be an illegal, un-serialized firearm, also referred to as a “ghost gun” was located at the back of the property, directly in line with the broken window.
An extensive search for Barkley was undertaken by the Maryland State Police and allied agencies, including tactical units, canines, helicopters and drones. Barkley was located by the Salisbury Police Department on October 12, 2022 during an unrelated call for service.
Barkley was convicted of First Degree Assault Charges, Firearm Use in a Crime of Violence, Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm, and other related offenses.
Sentencing was postponed for the completion of a pre-sentencing investigation. Barkley remains in custody pending sentencing.