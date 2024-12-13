BETHANY BEACH, Del. -- On Friday, members of the Association of Coastal Towns (ACT) voted 5-to-1 to disband the Association. This comes after the Delaware Department of Justice found the group to be in violation of Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) regulations.
Based on the decision, the Association will return any unused funds or dues equally to the member towns after all debts are paid.
Only six of the seven ACT members attended the meeting on Friday. City of Lewes Mayor Andrew Williams did not attend.
Prior to the meeting, Dewey Beach Mayor Bill Stevens provided background information behind the disbanding discussion and vote:
"In an opinion issued on May 28, 2024, the Delaware Deputy Attorney General determined, contrary to opinions of ACT members' legal counsel, that ACT is a public body subject to Delaware Freedom of Information Act requirements. The Deputy AG opinion raised a number of questions for member consideration, and an opportunity to re-form as a formal organization. More specifically, the question is whether ACT should dissolve the Association's informal Charter and reorganize as a public body and a more formal Association, as determined in the future."
To begin the discussion, Henlopen Acres Mayor Joni Reich shared her experience as part of ACT, and the work members do to solve issues.
"We didn't run our organization the way we run a town council," Reich says. "We didn't think we needed to do that."
Reich says that recently, ACT has not maintained a high standard, and she doesn't believe that "the way we're structured meets the test of what the AG said." Reich stated her vote to disband ACT and share anything discussed moving forward with the member town councils.
Rehoboth Beach Mayor Stand Mills also supported disbanding ACT, saying he needed to step back from the association business.
Both South Bethany Mayor Edie Dondero and Bethany Beach Mayor Ron Calef, who were not ACT members until recently, expressed their support for disbanding the group and "rebuilding from the ground up."
However, Fenwick Island Mayor Natalie Magdeburger used her time to make a case against the private conversations uncovered by a FOIA request between some ACT members and U.S. Wind.
U.S. Wind and ACT were in talks over U.S. Wind's proposed offshore projects off the coast of Maryland that would potentially see a power cable landing in Delaware Seashore State Park. U.S. Wind has also presented community benefits packages to the Coastal Towns which include proposed annual payments over twenty years worth $2 million to each town.
Magdeburger emphasized that Fenwick Island withdrew from conversation with U.S. Wind. She says ACT has always been a public body, is subject to FOIA, and is paid for by taxpayer dollars. "It is recommended that ACT discuss U.S. Wind matters publicly," she says.
Magdeburger went on to stress her belief that all of the ACT meeting minutes from the last six months need to be made available to the public. She scolded the other mayors for supporting disbanding the group, saying, "The attempt to disengage is not honoring the Department of Justice."
Magdeburger stated her disapproval of disbanding the group. Her comments were met with pushback and frustration from the other ACT members. She made a motion to create and publicize minutes from previous ACT meetings and withdraw Fenwick's dues from unpaid debts. The motion was not seconded.
Dewey Beach Mayor Bill Stevens went on to respond to Magdeburger's comments. He says her refusal to participate in ACT's conversations with U.S. Wind violated the association charter. He said Magdeburger even made "inappropriate accusations" against him.
"We are all volunteers," Stevens said. "None of us ever intend to hurt our communities."
During the public comment section of the meeting, several people stood up in support of Magdeburger and expressed their disappointment to the rest of the ACT members.
"They took it upon themselves to negotiate with U.S. Wind and basically tried to jam it down all the other towns' throats," said Ocean View resident Mark Tingle.
"I was hoping they would not break up because I'm afraid now they can stay secretive," said Bethany Beach resident Tom Fowler.
ACT's dissolution will take effect on December 31. It is unclear whether the Association will reform as a more public body.