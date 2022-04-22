WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP)- Authorities in Virginia say they’re trying to figure out how two convicted felons escaped the state’s oldest mental hospital and how to prevent it from happening again.
Police said the men fled Eastern State Hospital outside Williamsburg on Easter Sunday. Virginia State Police said the men were able to escape by damaging an interior wall.
Authorities said one of the men, Austin Preston Leigh, 31, was caught in Chesapeake that day, while the second man, 29-year-old Bryant Wilkerson, was caught in Norfolk on Thursday.
Leigh had outstanding drug-related warrants out of Chesapeake and Wilkerson was in custody for felony probation violation.
Lauren Cunningham, a spokeswoman for the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, said Eastern State is conducting an internal investigation.
Eastern State, which is about 45 minutes southeast of Richmond, is the nation's first psychiatric hospital and dates back to 773. It is one of five state-run mental hospitals in the Commonwealth.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin had already ordered a security and safety review of Virginia’s nine public mental hospitals. And last week, Youngkin had called for more staffing and treatment at state facilities and local community services boards for people with psychiatric disorders.