KENT CO., Del.- Cases of Eurasian H5 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) were detected in wild birds in Delaware in recent days, as the bird flu continues to spread in the United States. The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) confirmed the Eurasian H5 strain of HPAI in eight wild ducks and a Canada goose in Kent County and one red-shouldered hawk in New Castle County. APHIS is working with federal and state partners, including the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) on additional avian influenza surveillance and testing.
All the ducks found to have HPAI – including five northern shovelers, one American wigeon, one black duck and a gadwall – were harvested by hunters and submitted to APHIS for sampling. The Canada goose was a mortality submitted for testing, while the red-shouldered hawk was tested for HPAI after it had been taken to Tri-State Bird Rescue for rehabilitation. These findings were not unexpected, as wild birds can be infected with HPAI but show no signs of illness. Eight other states in the Atlantic Flyway have found HPAI this year in wild birds, with it believed to be widespread in migratory waterfowl. Wild free-flying ducks, geese and shorebirds can carry the disease to new areas when migrating, as can raptors such as hawks and owls.
Avian influenza (AI), commonly known as “bird flu,” is a respiratory disease of birds caused by an influenza Type A virus. These viruses can infect poultry (chickens, ducks, quail, pheasants, guinea fowl and turkeys) and some wild bird species (such as ducks, geese, swans, shorebirds, hawks and owls), but are known to impact poultry and wild birds in different ways. While wild birds often can carry the AI viruses without becoming sick, AI in poultry is contagious and can make some domesticated birds very sick and even cause death. Avian influenza is not associated with the COVID-19 virus (SARS-CoV-2).
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers the risk to the general public from HPAI H5 infections to be low. No human infections with Eurasian H5 viruses have occurred in the United States. As a reminder, the proper handling and cooking of poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165°F will kill bacteria and viruses, including HPAI.