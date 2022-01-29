LEWES, Del.– Beebe Healthcare’s Four Walk-In Care locations will open at 11 a.m. Sunday after the snowstorm closed most of Sussex County on Saturday.
Beebe will resume normal business operations for all locations on Monday, Jan 31. If any patient does not feel safe traveling, please call the office to reschedule or switch to virtual if applicable.
Both of Beebe's Emergency Departments remain open for emergencies. A level one driving restriction is in effect until 8 a.m. Sunday. Please use caution if seeking care and allow additional time for travel. If you need emergency care, always call 911 first.
LEWES (Jan. 29, 2022) – Beebe Healthcare’s Four Walk-In Care locations will open at 11 a.m.
after the snowstorm closed most of Sussex County on
.
Beebe will resume normal business operations for all locations on
. If any patient does not feel safe traveling, please call the office to reschedule or switch to virtual if applicable.
Both of Beebe's Emergency Departments remain open for emergencies. A level one driving restriction is in effect until 8 a.m.
. Please use caution if seeking care and allow additional time for travel. If you need emergency care, always call 911 first.