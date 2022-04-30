LEWES, Del.- Beebe Healthcare is changing its visitation policy at its Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus as COVID cases start to increase.
Starting Friday, Apr. 29, patients may have one well visitor a day, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The one visitor may not change throughout the day.
Visitors are not allowed for COVID patients or patients who may have COVID except for special circumstances. Additional considerations will be made for labor and delivery, surgery patients, and end of life patients.
All visitors must continue to wear surgical masks their entire visit. Visitors who do not have a mask, will have one provided to them.