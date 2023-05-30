Berlin Bathtub Races

Berlin, MD. - The town of Berlin is hosting its 33rd annual bathtub races on June 9th. Races will begin at 6:15 pm and are open to anyone over the age of 16 who wants to compete. Bathtubs must be authentic/homemade and must have brakes and steering.
There is a $125 registration fee for non-members, with a discounted $100 fee for current chamber members. All participants must complete a waiver form prior to the races.
To view all rules accompanying the event, and to sign up, visit their website at https://berlinchamber.org/events/bathtub-races/.