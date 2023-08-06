BERLIN, Md. - The Berlin Police Department is searching for the suspects who broke into a number of cars early on Saturday morning.
Police say it happened between 1:30 and 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.
The suspects allegedly broke into a number of vehicles at a number of locations near Bay Street and Maple Avenue.
Police say they've taken reports from around 20 victims, some had multiple vehicles broken into.
The suspects allegedly took personal belongings like cash, wallets, purses and credit cards.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Berlin Police Department at (410) 641-1333.