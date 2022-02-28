BERLIN, Md. - The future of Heron Park in Berlin is down to two proposals that were discussed at Monday night's town council meeting. The first proposal is a residential development that would bring 78 single family homes to the park. The second plan would be a mix use option, with an amphitheater, garden center and two multi purpose buildings. Georgianna Mcelroy lives in Berlin and prefers the mix use option.
“It would be aesthetically more pleasing to have just as a mixed use space and a garden center and a few businesses that's it, instead of housing,” Mcelroy said.
The residential option would also include room for commercial space at the front of the property. Both proposals would leave room for park space for the community, something some residents like Daniel Hampstein were concerned about.
“I think it will congest it a little more, but people do need housing, they need places to live. We are all here together, so there is not much you can say about it. I just don't want to see the park destroyed obviously, nobody wants that,” Hampstein said.
Both options also plan to use the strategic demolition grant Berlin was awarded to demolish part or all of the existing structures on the property, including the old processing plant.