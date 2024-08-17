BETHANY BEACH, DE– Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two alleged pursuit suspects following a car chase Thursday night.
Bethany Beach Police observed a white Tesla with unknown registration racing another vehicle down Garfield Parkway around 11 p.m. on Aug. 15. Officers say the Tesla sped through a stop sign at Pennsylvania Avenue where pedestrians were actively crossing the street.
Police attempted to stop the vehicle, which they say fled at over 90 mph and nearly struck two vehicles before turning onto Jefferson Bridge Road.
The pursuit was reportedly terminated in the interest of public safety.
Anyone with knowledge of the incident or the suspects pictured should contact Bethany Beach Police at (302) 539-1000 or PFC Ryan at molly.ryan@cj.state.de.us.
Police say the suspects could face the following charges:
Reckless Endangering First Degree (x2)
Endangering the Welfare of a Child (x3)
Disregarding Police Signal
Multiple Traffic Violations