Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms could contain damaging winds. High 87F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe early. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.