DOVER, Del.- A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a driver who fled from the scene Saturday night in Dover.
Dover Police say around 10 p.m. witnesses saw a SUV hit a bicyclist in the area of S. Governors Ave. and West North St. A 71-year-old man was found in the roadway with deadly injuries. Witnesses also told police the SUV went northbound on S. Governors Ave. and then westbound on W. Loockerman St. after hitting the man.
Police were able to get a photo of the SUV from a surveillance camera in the downtown area.
The case remains under investigation.
