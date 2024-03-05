LEWES, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Lewes this morning that claimed the life of a 58-year-old woman.
According to police, a 6-wheel box truck was driving east on John J WIlliams Highway towards Mulberry Knoll Road just before 2 a.m. on March 5th. Police say, for currently unknown reasons, a bicyclist rode into the path of the box truck on John J. Williams Highway and was struck.
The bicyclist, a 58-year-old Lewes woman, died at the scene. Her identity is currently being withheld pending notification of her family. The box truck driver, a 60-year-old Salisbury man, was not injured.
The roadway was closed for about 2.5 hours as the scene was cleared and investigated.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate and ask any witnesses to contact them at 302-703-3264..