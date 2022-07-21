Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 92F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.