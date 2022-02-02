DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. - Biologists at Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge are counting the population of waterfowl, contributing to a decades long survey.
Refuge Manager Marcia Pradines-Long says the count of birds like Canada Geese and Snow Geese helps the refuge determine where to allocate resources.
"We only have a limited amount of time, people and money and we're trying to focus them where they'll have the most impact," Pradines-Long said.
Biologist Holly Keepers conducts the ground surveys. She says the latest surveys have found an abundant waterfowl population.
"We have twelve thousand Canada geese, just last week we had 24 thousand water birds here. We're definitely not in a shortage of them!" Keepers said.
Refuge biologists are also counting waterfowl populations from the air at nearby private agricultural fields.
Pradines-Long says like the ground survey, the aerial survey found a healthy population.
Pradines-Long says U.S. Fish and Wildlife and DNR have used these surveys to determine hunting regulations.
"U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will help set limits for waterfowl hunting based on all of these different surveys, not just this one in particular. This one is helpful because it shows where birds are during the wintering season," Pradines-Long said.
Biologists conduct weekly ground surveys of the bird population at the refuge. The aerial survey takes place once or twice during the migratory season.
The findings of the ground surveys can be found here: www.fws.gov/refuge/blackwater