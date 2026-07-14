Video Journalist
Jerenie Sands is excited to start her career and join WBOC as a video journalist! Jerenie grew up in Parkersburg, West Virginia and continued her education at West Virginia University where she earned a Bachelors of Journalism.
During her time as a mountaineer, she was the Assistant News Editor at the Daily Athenaeum, WVU’s independent student newspaper. Jerenie was also one of the main anchors for WVU news in Spring of 2026.
In her free time, Jerenie plans to spend her days on the beach or learning new recipes to try. She is thrilled to be on Delmarva alongside her two cats, Willow and Karma.
Jerenie is honored and ecstatic to serve the Delmarva community through meaningful journalism.