Chopper 16 Pilot
Kurt Dawson joined WBOC July of 2023 as the pilot of Chopper 16. Kurt is a native of Salisbury, but now lives in Ocean City, MD. He went to Beaver Run, Wi-Middle, and Wi-Hi. He acquired his Bachelor’s Degree in Geography from Salisbury University and Associate’s Degree in Aviation Science from CCBC.
Kurt spent five years on the Ocean City Beach Patrol while attending SU from 2003-2007, then joined the Coast Guard from 2007-2010. After the Coast Guard, Kurt used the Post 911 GI Bill to acquire his airplane and helicopter pilot licenses through the UMES and CCBC aviation programs. His flight experience has taken him all over the country and consists of flight instruction, tours, charters, survey, cargo, aerial photography/video, and electronic news gathering.
In his spare time, Kurt likes to spend time with his wife and Golden Retriever, Maverick. In the summer, he enjoys the beach, surfing, and riding his electric bike around Ocean City. In the winter, he likes to go snowboarding whenever he can get out there or go somewhere tropical on vacation.
If you see him in the sky, give him a wave!