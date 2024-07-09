Video Journalist
Maegan Seaman is originally from Lancaster, Pennsylvania. She joined the WBOC news team in July of 2024 after graduating with a Broadcast Journalism Degree from American University.
When she's off the clock, Maegan can be found hiking or playing jazz on her saxophone. She also enjoys playing video games with her friends (especially Fortnite).
Maegan is thrilled to report for the Delmarva community to be able to tell local stories that matter.
Have a story idea? Message her at mseaman@wboc.com and get connected!