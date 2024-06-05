Producer
Originally from the Virginia peninsula, Michael Mcclellan Graduated From Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky, in 2022 with a degree in Television production. He's passionate about producing, specifically, morning shows, features, and lifestyle programs.
Before joining WBOC, Michael was a lifestyle and morning news producer at ABC 36 in Lexington, Ky. He is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's morning show and looks forward to giving you the information you need to start your day.