Producer
Peyton Fletcher is ecstatic to join the WBOC team as a News Producer. Peyton grew up watching WBOC News as she was born and raised on the Eastern Shore, having lived in Wicomico County almost her entire life. Peyton has obtained an Associate of Arts degree, with concentration in English. After graduating, she moved down south, where she worked as a News Producer for Myrtle Beach’s local television station. She is now furthering her education at Salisbury University, studying Multimedia Journalism. Peyton enjoys spending her leisure time reading a good book, writing, and gardening.