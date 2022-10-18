Photographer/Editor
Tinsaye Addis was born and raised in Salisbury, Md. His parents are Ethiopian immigrants who moved to Salisbury in the early 1990s after living in the Washington, D.C. area for almost 15 years. Tinsaye graduated from Salisbury University in 2019 with a degree in media production. His interests are the liberal arts, which include acting, dancing, film, and television. He loves music, food, and traveling from time to time. Tinsaye loves conversation, so don’t be shy… come say, 'What’s up?"