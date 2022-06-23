SNOW HILL, Md. - On the banks of the Pocomoke River once again floats an icon of a bygone era in river travel.
"I don't think anyone else has one. I don't think anyone else has a riverboat," said Sabine Graeff, visiting town from Connecticut. "You expect to see that on the Mississippi. I've never seen one anywhere else."
The "Black-Eyed Susan" was purchased by the town of Snow hill in 2020 to provide scenic river cruises on the Pocomoke River. After successfully completing an abbreviated 2021 season, the vessel encountered troubled waters.
The "Black-Eyed Susan" came up on her five-year mandatory Coast Guard inspection, and the results were not cheap.
"There was such an astronomical amount of repairs; the shipyard gave us a bill of about $600,000 to do it all," said Rick Pollitt, Jr., the Snow Hill Town Manager.
The town spent about $300,000 to make basic repairs to return the vessel to Snow Hill, where she is permitted to take on passengers, but only at dock.
However, that was only half the repairs needed to restore her certificates to carry passengers on cruises.
Despite the troubles, the "Black-Eyed Susan" returned to Snow Hill Tuesday, to the delight of Janice Curtis of Jabbs Seasonings, who was selling her products at the nearby Snow Hill Farmers Market.
"It just looks so calming and relaxing to be able to go on there and go out onto the water," Curtis sad.
In the short-term, the town plans to keep the boat docked. It will clean up the boat and offer it as a venue for events such as wedding receptions, catered parties, and art exhibitions.
The prospect of the unique attraction has businesses interested.
"The Black Eyed Susan, if it attracts people to the river, even if they just sit on the boat, have a nice meal, and watch the geese swim past, it draws people to Snow Hill," said Ron Pilling of Pocomoke River Canoe Co.
The town says it will look for ways to pay for future repairs to get the "Black-Eyed Susan" cruising again.
The town hopes to have a draft plan later this year.