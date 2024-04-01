BLADES, DE - The Town of Blades is holding its annual municipal election today for the position of Councilman.
Voting began at Blades’ Town Hall at 2 p.m., with polls closing at 6 p.m.
Candidates who receive the highest number of votes are set to be elected for a two-year term as Councilman. The candidates are Raymond Adkins, Nancy McAdams, Susan Seltzer, and Donald Trice.
All absentee ballots must be received by the close of the election polls today.
This is a developing story and will be updated as election results are available.