Board Of Public Works Approves $5 Million For Easton Woodland Park

EASTON, Md. - A park project will mean preservation in the town of Easton.
Easton leaders were recently given the green light to buy almost 200 acres of wooded land with plans to keep it that way. The idea was to not only have a space for the community but prevent over-development in the area.
The are is off of Oxford rd. and near Cooks Hope Rd.
It's a 5 million dollar plan to keep the land as is.
The Mayor of Easton hopes to create walking and hiking trails, and campgrounds within what will be called the Easton Woodland Park and most importantly, prevent development in that area.
"They're all mature trees. Once they're cut down, it would take 200 years for them to all come back. Not many of us are going to be around to watch these trees come back, so it was determined to try and save it now," says Mayor Robert Willey.
The town got the 5 million dollars from the Department of Natural Resource's program, called 'Program Open Space.' And after the Maryland Department of Public Works approved the request for spending.
Mayor Willey says it was one last steps to save the land. He says, "I guess we do a couple of things. One, we kill the idea that we're trying to build houses and buildings and commercial areas everywhere. It's just not gonna happen."
For some neighbors in Easton, the idea of preservation over development sits well with them.
Rick Stacey, "In the 66 years that I've lived here, the amount of original growth forest that we have lost as well as farmland that we've lost is staggering. We need this type of place somewhere within the town. He added, "I'm not against development, but I'm also for open spaces and a place of sanctuary for our wildlife."
The town of Easton spending some green to save plenty of it for years to come.