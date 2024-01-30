FEDERALSBURG, Md.-- A boil water advisory is now in effect for the Town of Federalsburg after an extensive water shortage.
Town officials say a power outage at the Federalsburg Water and Sewer Plant Friday afternoon led to the outage, which impacted hundreds of residents for several days.
Officials say while all residents should have running water at this time, they're issuing a precautionary drinking water advisory due to the loss of water pressure, which can increase the risk of contamination in the distribution system.
In a post to social media Monday evening, Federalsburg officials say regular and bacterial testing is currently underway and results will be posted as soon as possible.
However, officials say the results could take 2-3 days.
For more information, residents are encouraged to call the Town Office at (410) 754-8173.