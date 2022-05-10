LAUREL, Del.- A boy had to be rushed to the hospital late Monday night after being shot multiple times at a Laurel apartment complex, police said.
It happened at around 10 p.m. at the Holly Brooke Apartment complex. Laurel police and Delaware State Police responded to the complex for a report of shots fired.
When they arrived on the scene, police learned a boy had sustained numerous gunshot wounds by an unknown suspect. Citizens and officers on-scene deployed life-saving measures to the victim until EMS arrived to transport the child to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, Md. Neither the boy's age nor his medical status have been released.
This investigation is currently ongoing and a anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Laurel Police Department at 302-875-2244, attention Detective Lieutenant Tyler Bryan, or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.