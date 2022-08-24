BALTIMORE- Boys & Girls Clubs of Maryland on Wednesday announced a 47% increase in youth served following the first year of funding from Project Bounce Back – an investment in youth development made by the dtate of Maryland under Gov. Larry Hogan.
Since receiving the funding, BGCMD has been able to reach and serve 16,168 youth at more than 70 Boys & Girls Club program locations across Maryland. Additionally, the organization has added eight new clubs in communities that previously did not have clubs.
Project Bounce Back was announced in May of 2021 and provided funding to help Maryland youth recover from the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic over three years. Through the initiative, BGCMD received funds to expand youth development and positive mentorship programs, with a goal of reaching 45,000 youth every county by the end of year three.
“We are excited to see the progress that is being made through Project Bounce Back,” said Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services Kunle Adeyemo. “Governor Hogan has directed more than $15 million in funding to Boys and Girls Clubs and will continue to support young Marylanders however he can, ensuring they have all the tools they need to be successful in life.”
In 2022, individual clubs worked to broaden their reach and expand into more communities, reaching more youth and creating programming that meets the unique need of families in those communities. Eight new Club sites have been opened throughout the state, including new Clubs in Dorchester, Wicomico, Worcester, Washington, Allegany, and Kent counties.
Jeffrey Breslin, president & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore and member of Boys & Girls Clubs of Maryland, explained “At Boys & Girls Clubs, we provide evidenced informed programming in a safe environment for youth, where they can learn and grow. We are more focused than ever on fostering relationships to help youth become their best selves through our signature educational programs, and unique experiences. Our Clubs are accessible to all kids, regardless of their personal or financial circumstances.”
BGCMD has also utilized new forms of outreach including the “Club on the Go” mobile units and “Clubhouse at Your House” virtual programming, allowing access for youth who previously had no access to programs.
The BGCMD service to the community includes providing direct resources to enhance outcome and family stability to referrals to external community-based support services, and training for families relating to Adverse Childhood Experiences. Over 70% of youth in BGCMD programs come from families who live at or below poverty level. During the first year of Project Bounce Back funding:
- 2,104 Youth were referred to external community-based supports and services (academic/social/ vocational)
- 11,688 Youth were provided resources (meals, laptops, supplies) to enhance their outcomes and family stability
- 2,526 Youth showed improved school performance
- Law enforcement personnel provided 1,388 hours for youth engagement in the community through Boys & Girls Clubs
During year two of Project Bounce Back, BGCMD plan to continue opening new Clubs and after school programs, with a focus on expanding programming into Title 1 school districts and rural communities. BGCMD provide positive mentorship and evidenced based programs built using a proven model that provides protective factors and stability for youth and communities.