Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico, Somerset and Inland Worcester Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&