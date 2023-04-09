SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Bridgeville Lions Club announced a disaster relief fund and fundraising event to help those impacted by the Apr. 1 F3 tornado.
The club says any available funds will go directly to the needs and expenses of the families trying to recover from the tornado. The Lions Club International Disaster Relief Program can also provide matching funds, according to the Bridgeville Lions Club.
Donations can be sent directly to the Bridgeville Lions Club Foundation: PO Box 414, Bridgeville, DE 19933.
The club is also reportedly planning a large disaster relief fundraising event on Sunday, Apr. 23, and are coordinating with another nonprofit organization to establish a secure online platform that will also go directly to this dedicated fund.
Kiwanis Club of Bridgeville say they will also dedicate their Friday BBQ Chicken stand sales on May 5, 12, and 19 to this same fund.