SEAFORD, Del.- A Bridgeville man has been arrested for stealing a car and attempting to steal another in Seaford.
Just after 8 A.M. on Friday, Seaford Police were called to the 500 block of Pine St. for reports of a carjacking. When officers arrived, the victim told officers they noticed a tire was low on air. After connecting an air compressor to the car, the victim went inside the home and heard the car start. The victim saw an unknown man inside the car as it left the driveway. The victim was able to provide a clothing description of the man.
Seaford Police began searching the area and Delaware State Police searched outside of city limits for the car.
Around 9:30 A.M., the car was found in the Motel 6 parking lot.
Seaford Police responded and found a man in the driver’s seat. Officers made contact with the man, who was identified as Matthew Davis of Bridgeville. Davis was taken into custody without incident.
Davis fit the description of another incident that happened on Thursday just before 9 P.M. near Dover St., where it was reported a man was laying down in the rear seat of a car. When the owners went to enter the car, they saw the man in the rear seat. The man then fled from the car.
Davis was interviewed by Seaford Police detectives about both incidents. During the interview, Davis admitted to stealing the motor vehicle and being the person inside the other vehicle the previous night.
Davis was arrested for the Possession Deadly Weapon by Person Prohibited, Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Attempted Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon, Theft, Drug Paraphernalia, and Criminal Trespassing. Davis was committed to SCI on a $66,300 secured bond.