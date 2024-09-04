SEAFORD, DE - A Bridgeville man was arrested for aggravated menacing following an incident in Sussex County on Monday.
On September 2nd, at approximately 10:55pm, troopers were contacted by a 42-year-old victim at the Royal Farms location in Seaford, for an aggravated menacing incident.
Delaware State Police say the victim was involved in an argument on Middleford Road with the suspect. DSP identified that suspect a 18-year-old Jacob Shade of Bridgeville, Delaware. During the argument, police say Shade "pulled a gun and pressed it against the victim's chest".
The victim was not hurt and troopers obtained a warrant for Shade's arrest.
Jacob Shade was arrested and charged with the following:
Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $25,000 cash bond.