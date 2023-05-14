Bridgeville Man Killed After Car Goes Airborne

SEAFORD, Del. - Police say the driver was speeding and not properly restrained in the deadly crash.
Delaware State Police say on May 14, around 5:34 a.m., a car driven by a 33-year-old Bridgeville man was traveling westbound on Hearns Pond Road at a high speed, approaching the intersection of Conrail Road.
Police say the truck sped through the stop sign at the intersection and drove over a railroad crossing, causing the car to go airborne before landing in the center of the road. Troopers say the car then left the road, crossing over a ditch, and striking a tree.
Authorities say the 33-year-old man driving the car was not properly restrained, and died at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin.
Hearns Pond Road in the area of the crash was closed for approximately 4.5 hours while the crash was investigated, and the roadway was cleared.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate this crash. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this crash to please contact Senior Corporal R. Albert by calling 302-703-3266. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.