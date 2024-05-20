DOVER, DE.- A big investment to clean up unused and polluted land in Dover.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says a $1 million grant will go to expedite the assessment and cleanup of brownfield sites in Dover.
These investments through EPA’s Brownfields Multipurpose, Assessment, and Cleanup Grant Programs and Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) Grant Programs will help transform once-polluted, vacant, and abandoned properties into community assets, while helping to create good jobs and spur economic revitalization in overburdened communities.
Grant funds will be used in part to clean up a former foundry and vacant building at 680-684 Forest Street and a former dry cleaner and parking lot located at 127-145 South Governors Avenue.
Money will also be used for environmental site assessments, prioritizing brownfield sites, and conducting community engagement activities in Dover’s downtown.