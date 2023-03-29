DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested a man for allegedly burglarizing a Dover home yesterday.
Just around noon on Tuesday, the police arrived at a residence on President Drive for a reported burglary. The homeowner told police his house was under renovation, and when he returned to the property, he found the back door’s lock had been damaged. As the owner entered the back door, the suspected burglar fled out the front door to another nearby house.
Police located the man and took him into custody, identifying him as Bradley Shores, 33, of Dover. He was in possession of a concealed large knife at the time of arrest, according to police.
Shores has been charged with
Burglary Second Degree (Felony)
Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
Attempted Theft Under $1,500
Criminal Mischief
He was arraigned and released on $7,500 unsecured bond, but later committed to Sussex Correctional Institution for violation of probation.