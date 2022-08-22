FELTON, Del. - Felton police are asking the public's help identifying two suspects wanted for burglarizing Lake Forest North Elementary School on East Main Street on Sunday.
Police said the two unknown white male suspects broke into the school via a window. After ransacking the school and stealing computer items, they fled in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information about this incident, or knows the names and whereabouts of the two suspects, is asked to contact the Felton Police Department at 302-284-8441 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.