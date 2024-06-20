SOMERSET CO., MD - A burn ban has been issued for Somerset County amid dry conditions and rising temperatures on the Eastern Shore.
According to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, the following activities are normally prohibited as of June 20th:
-Campfires: No open flames, including those in designated camping areas.
-Fire Pits: Avoid using fire pits, even if they are in your backyard.
-Burning Yard Waste: Do not burn leaves, branches, or other yard debris.
-Bonfires: Large fires for social gatherings are not allowed.
-Outdoor Fireplaces: Even contained outdoor fireplaces may be restricted.
“The goal of a burn ban is to reduce the chance of accidental fires that could lead to large-scale wildfires, which can cause significant damage to property and natural resources and pose a threat to public safety,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post
Violations of the burn ban can result in fines or other penalties, according to the Somerset County Sheriff.
Wicomico County and Sussex County, DE have also issued burn bans as this week’s temperatures continue to soar.