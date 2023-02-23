DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va.-Virginia Police say 11 people were hurt in a bus crash taking the DSU women's bowling team to a tournament in North Carolina.
Virginia State Police say they were called to the scene just after 11:15 am. The bus crashed in the southbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie County. Police say the bus ran off the road to the right and overcorrected, causing the bus to overturn into the left lane at the 42-mile marker.
We are told at least two people have been flown to the hospital--20 year-old Alyessa Breidegam and 19 year-old Cierra Brown. The injuries have been describes as ranging from minor to serious. Eight others and the bus driver were taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. No deaths have been reported.
Police say the driver, Lloyd Archer, 63, was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control of a vehicle.