DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va.-Virginia Police say 11 people were hurt in a bus crash taking the DSU women's bowling team to a tournament in North Carolina. We are told at least two people have been flown to the hospital. The injuries have been describes as ranging from minor to serious. Eight others and the bus driver were taken to the hospital by ambulance. No deaths have been reported. But there's no word on how many, if any, of the team members are among the injured.
Troopers were called to the scene just after 11:15 a.m., Virginia State Police Public Relations Director Corinne Geller said.
“At this point it looks like the bus ran off the road to the right, overcorrected to the left and overturned,” Sgt. Jessica Shehan said. "We have our Division One Crash Reconstruction Team on scene to figure out what exactly happened."
The crash closed Interstate 85 south in Dinwiddie County, Virginia, for hours Thursday.
Witnesses report multiple people on the bus were ejected during the rollover.
This is a developing story. We'll update this story as more information comes in.