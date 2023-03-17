SEAFORD, Del. -- The City of Seaford is considering allowing non-residential business owners to vote in city elections.
The proposed ordinance came after several local business owners requested more involvement in decision-making that impacts their property and business.
Sara Lee Thomas has owned Fantasy Beauty Salon in Downtown Seaford for 50 years, however, she lives outside of city limits, which prohibits her from voting in city elections.
"I have no say, and I live just across the line and also we're not always, or seldom notified of some of the important things that are going on in the town of Seaford," says Thomas. "I would like to be able to vote for our elected officials, because I think it would be very important for our business. Are they people who are business minded or are they really not business minded? I like business friendly people."
However, during discussion, some council members expressed concerns regarding the ordinance and whether business owner that rent property would be allowed to vote.
"So if I'm subleasing a property and it's a business that I own in the City of Seaford, if I own the business and I may not own the building, you're telling me I don't have the ability to vote," says Councilman James King. "I don't agree with that."
Mayor David Genshaw says there is a valid reason why business owners that rent space will not be allowed to vote.
"People that are leasing property, coming in and out of a shopping center, that would be something that would be unmanageable to maintain, whereas business owners typically do not change that much and we have records of those things," says Genshaw.
Renter and photographer Theresa Johnson lives in Seaford and also rents a storefront downtown.
"As a business owner who rents or leases my space, it makes me nervous, but I'm gonna vote no matter what," says Johnson.
If the ordinance is approved, non-residential business and property owners will be allowed one vote in city elections. The Mayor and council will continue discussing the ordinance at the next council meeting.